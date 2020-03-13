PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he hopes the government is able to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The PM, who has yet to make an official statement on the virus, made these remarks in a meeting with a representative of the American Democratic Party Dr Tahir Javed at his office on Friday. Zulfi Bukhari, the special assistant to the PM on overseas Pakistanis, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Khan and Dr Javed spoke about relations between the US and Pakistan.

Dr Javed and Bukhari also briefed the premier about the coronavirus situation in the US and the condition of the Pakistanis students there.

The PM said that some cases have been reported in Pakistan too.

The US has reported over 1,000 cases while Pakistan has reported 21.