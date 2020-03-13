Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he hopes the government is able to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The PM, who has yet to make an official statement on the virus, made these remarks in a meeting with a representative of the American Democratic Party Dr Tahir Javed at his office on Friday. Zulfi Bukhari, the special assistant to the PM on overseas Pakistanis, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Khan and Dr Javed spoke about relations between the US and Pakistan.

Dr Javed and Bukhari also briefed the premier about the coronavirus situation in the US and the condition of the Pakistanis students there.

The PM said that some cases have been reported in Pakistan too.

The US has reported over 1,000 cases while Pakistan has reported 21.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.