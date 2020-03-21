Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports

Photo: File

Dozens of Pakistanis are stuck at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports after the government of Pakistan announced that it is suspending all international flights to Pakistan till April 4.

Pakistan’s deputy consul-general in Dubai confirmed to SAMAA Digital that there are at least 25 Pakistanis stuck at a terminal at Dubai airport.

The parents of Aqsa Mansoor, a SAMAA Digital team member, are among them. She said that her parents were scheduled to return to Pakistan on March 21 but Emirates cancelled their flight after the country suspended all international flights to Pakistan.

“They have been told by the immigration office in Dubai that it’s not their fault if Pakistan is closing flights,” she said.

Pakistan’s deputy consul-general in Dubai said the embassy has requested the UAE government to extend the visas of Pakistani travelers for two weeks but they have yet to receive a response.

“We are setting up a help desk at the airports to facilitate the passengers,” he said.

Aisha Farooqui, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office, told SAMAA Digital that her office has issued instructions to the embassies and missions to facilitate the Pakistanis abroad. The numbers of focal persons are on the FO’s website, she added.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis, said that the government is aware of the issue and embassies will contact local authorities to help Pakistanis abroad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.