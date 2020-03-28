Pakistan, UK to work closely to contain coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to work closely and stay in contact for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak.

The understanding was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominc Raab, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The two officials exchanged views on the global outbreak and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic.

FM Qureshi conveyed his good wishes for the early recovery of Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for COVID19.

He conveyed deep condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the UK from the virus and thanked British authorities for taking care of the Pakistanis in the UK.

Qureshi shared concerns over the continuing communication blackout in Indian Kashmir which is being deprived of critical information and essential medical supplies.

The FM reiterated the need to lift sanctions against Iran, enabling it to utilise its resources to save precious human lives.

The British foreign secretary thanked Qureshi the call and his expression of solidarity. He concurred that enhanced global cooperation is key to combat the pandemic.