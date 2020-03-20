Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing

The federal government has decided to import 150,000 medical kits from China and two other countries for mass testing of coronavirus, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

At least 454 known cases of the virus have been confirmed across Pakistan.

The NDMA said more than 1,000 ventilators and thermal screeners will also be imported.

Around 25,000 testing kits are expected to arrive from China in the next two days.

The medical tools will be distributed to all provincial governments and the armed forces.

The NDMA has also recommended turning all three and four-star hotels in the country into quarantine centres.

In a letter to the federal interior secretary and all four provincial chief secretaries, the agency said it is necessary to take preventative measures against the coronavirus as per the WHO guidelines.

In a separate development, Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said a bulk of testing kits will be available within a week.

He was speaking to the media in New York on Thursday.

The minister said local laboratories have prepared hand sanitisers which will be available for the public from Monday.

“I will get myself tested right after I reach Washington in three days,” added Chaudhry.