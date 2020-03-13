Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan Super League schedule changed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Super League’s schedule has been changed and the play-offs have now been changed to a semi-final format, with the final being brought forward.

The new schedule announced is as follows:

March 13: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans at the National Stadium from 7pm

March 14: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United at the National Stadium from 7pm

March 15 – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium from 2pm

March 15 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings at the National Stadium from 7pm

March 17 Semi-final 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium from 2pm

March 17  Semi-final 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium from 7pm

March 18 Final at the Gaddafi Stadium from 7pm

