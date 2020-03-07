‘Pakistan screens less than 1% of babies for rare diseases’

In Pakistan, diseases considered rare over the world are common because the practice of inter-family marriages raises the risk of children suffering from genetic defects and disorders.

Less than one percent of babies born in the country are screened for rare diseases, according to the Aga Khan University. This is because only a handful of private hospitals offer these services and for five rare diseases only.

Over the world, tests that can screen for over 50 rare diseases have become compulsory in hospitals, said AKU’s Professor Aysha Habib at a conference for Rare Disease Day on Friday.

Over 6,000 diseases are classified as rare as they affect fewer than one person in 2,000 people. Gaps in providing quality care for patients suffering from rare diseases make the plight of patients worse. Narrowing these gaps will require collaboration between stakeholders across the spheres of research, healthcare, academia and government, according to the professor.

“Ensuring quality treatment for rare diseases will take vision, planning, investment, compassion, meticulous execution, and rigorous monitoring, from the national level to the smallest, remotest clinic,” said Dr Bushra Afroze, an associate professor at AKU and a clinical geneticist.

As a first step, experts at the conference highlighted the importance of screening newborns for rare diseases. A simple blood test– compulsory in China, Canada, the US, as well many countries in Asia and Europe– can enable prompt detection and treatment of such conditions.

Dr Afroze added that more hospitals need to offer screening for rare diseases and called on the government to consider how such services could be scaled up through the public health insurance measures being introduced under the government’s Ehsaas programme.

Speakers also spoke of the role of researchers in the field. At present, there are no national level studies or surveys on the prevalence of rare diseases. While there are a small number of patient registries for specific rare diseases, they exist in silos within hospitals.

Data sharing between hospitals would not only enhance the accuracy of information (since a single patient goes to multiple doctors) but would also help form a roster of patients that would enable treatment options to be explored through clinical trials.

Professor Habib highlighted the importance of patient advocacy groups in facilitating research and in fostering synergies between stakeholders.

“Collaboration enables everyone to benefit from each other’s strengths,” Professor Habib said. “The challenge posed by rare diseases requires us to make the most of our existing resources while developing national and international partnerships that can meet the complex needs of those living with rare diseases that are currently being neglected.”

The tale of a girl from Sindh with a rare disease

Dr Bushra Afroze shared the story of Sadia Manzoor*, a girl from a small town in Sindh, to explain how the healthcare system’s shortcomings were affecting those living with rare diseases.

Sadia was eight when unusual symptoms started to appear. She began to lose her hair, fall over while walking, be inattentive in class and face difficulties in writing. She was taken to a neurologist and diagnosed (incorrectly) with a non-treatable disorder, preventing her from receiving timely treatment.

When she started to experience additional symptoms such as the tendency to repeat words, she was thought to be ‘crazy’, leading to more distress for her and her family.

Her parents continued to feel that something was wrong and searched for help. They were finally referred to one of the country’s few genetics specialists in Karachi to learn that their daughter has remethylation defect in vitamin B12, a serious metabolic disorder.

Sadia was prescribed disease-specific ‘orphan’ drugs – medication for a condition so rare that it is not feasible to mass produce – that are very expensive. Such drugs have to be imported and are often in short supply.

Sadia must have medication daily and will require continual monitoring and management of her condition. Her parents are focused on helping her live as normal a life as possible. Right now Sadia is a happy child, attending school and enjoying her childhood.

Dr Afroze explained that providing quality care to children such as Sadia requires high-quality system-wide changes to address several constraints: a lack of awareness; shortage of facilities, expertise and institutions as well as the geographic and economic inequities that people with rare diseases face.

She quoted The Lancet Global Health Commission on High Quality Health Systems in the SDG Era 2018 report which stated that providing health services without guaranteeing a minimum level of quality is ineffective, wasteful, and unethical.

*The patient’s name has been changed to protect her identity.