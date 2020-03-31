Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages

The federal government has launched a WhatsApp helpline for COVID-19 in Pakistan. The helpline number is 0300-111-1166.

It is an official chatbot which gives you coronavirus updates in seven languages: English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri.

It provides live updates about the coronavirus situation in the country and answers a few general questions, too.

SAMAA Digital tested the helpline and found it to be functioning smoothly. After choosing your preferred language, the chatbot offers a list of questions it can answer:

What is COVID-19

What are its symptoms

How can I protect myself

Can I assess my risk?

Find labs for testing

Today’s numbers

Coronavirus information videos

The case update is based on data from the National Institute of Health. The helpline is powered by the National Health Services and Digital Pakistan.