Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages

The federal government has launched a WhatsApp helpline for COVID-19 in Pakistan. The helpline number is 0300-111-1166.
It is an official chatbot which gives you coronavirus updates in seven languages: English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri.
It provides live updates about the coronavirus situation in the country and answers a few general questions, too.
SAMAA Digital tested the helpline and found it to be functioning smoothly. After choosing your preferred language, the chatbot offers a list of questions it can answer:
The case update is based on data from the National Institute of Health. The helpline is powered by the National Health Services and Digital Pakistan.