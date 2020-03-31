Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The federal government has launched a WhatsApp helpline for COVID-19 in Pakistan. The helpline number is 0300-111-1166.

It is an official chatbot which gives you coronavirus updates in seven languages: English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri.

It provides live updates about the coronavirus situation in the country and answers a few general questions, too.

SAMAA Digital tested the helpline and found it to be functioning smoothly. After choosing your preferred language, the chatbot offers a list of questions it can answer:

  • What is COVID-19
  • What are its symptoms
  • How can I protect myself
  • Can I assess my risk?
  • Find labs for testing
  • Today’s numbers
  • Coronavirus information videos

The case update is based on data from the National Institute of Health. The helpline is powered by the National Health Services and Digital Pakistan.

