Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan closes western, eastern borders for two more weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan closes western, eastern borders for two more weeks

File photo: AFP

Pakistan is closing its western and eastern borders with Iran, Afghanistan and India for two more weeks, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on national security announced Saturday.

In its meeting on March 14, the National Security Committee had decided to close its western and eastern borders for two weeks and the period has expired today, PM Khan’s Special Assistant Moeed Yousuf said. “The National Coordination Committee (on coronavirus) has decided to close the borders for two more weeks.”

Yousuf, however, said Pakistan’s sea ports will remain functional and business activities will continue there.

He was addressing a press conference with PM Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad.

Pakistan had barred incoming international passengers from arriving in the country till April 4 on March 21. Yousuf said the government is now also suspending outgoing international flight operations.

The premier’s special assistant said the aim of suspending flights and closing borders is to increase the country’s coronavirus testing capacity.

The virus has killed 11 people in the country and the total number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 1415, according to latest government data.

The government is setting up laboratories across the country to speed up screening of people. There are currently 14 government-run testing facilities in the country. NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that his department is working closely with provincial health departments to increase the number of laboratories in the country.

In the next 15 days, the total number of laboratories will reach 24, Lt Gen Afzal said. He added that they will gradually increase the number in the coming days.

The NDMA chairman said that at least 15 ventilators are arriving in Pakistan on Saturday from China’s Wuhan city.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Borders, Flights
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.