Pak-Afghan Chaman border to remain closed for another week

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan at Chaman remained closed for the eighth day on Monday. It will remain closed for one more week, authorities say.

The border has been shut to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. All trade and migration has been suspended.

Around 10,000 people cross the 2,600-kilometre border every day for trade, medical treatment, work or to meet relatives. Seven districts in Balochistan share a border with Afghanistan—Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Noski and Chaghi.

Afghanistan has reported four cases of coronavirus according to a statement by the health ministry on Saturday. They were reported from Herat province which borders Iran.

Seven coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan. Six of them had a travel history to Iran.