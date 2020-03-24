O, A Level exams cancelled in Pakistan over coronavirus fears

The Cambridge International has cancelled all school exams in Pakistan on the government’s advice, it said in a statement.

The exams have been cancelled across the world.

“Our priorities are the safety of students and supporting their education in these challenging times,” it said in a statement, adding that schools can now withdraw candidates from their May/June 2020 exam series.

The schools will then receive a credit note so they can re-enter their students for any future exam series, for example, the October/November series.

“We’ve asked schools in Pakistan to tell the British Council if they would like to do this by April 10, in order that the British Council can let us know in full by April 17,” the statement adds.

“I feel for students, families and schools at this very uncertain time, an anxiety shared by most in Pakistan, and indeed the wider world in the face of this unprecedented public health crisis,” said CAIE Country Director Uzman Yousaf. “The decision being taken by the government of Pakistan is to keep students and their families safe, prioritising public safety and to give some level of certainty and predictability for students preparing to take their examinations.”

Amir Ramzan, the country director at British Council, said: “We are so very sorry that these exams have had to be cancelled. We can only sympathise with all the students and their teachers in Pakistan who have been working so hard towards this goal. We know what a huge disappointment this must be, and can assure you that we are working hard to offer as much support as we can in these challenging times.”