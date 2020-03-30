Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms

The countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread in Pakistan has affected businesses, including the dairy sector.

To compensate for the farmers’ losses, Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umar Gujjar has announced an increase of Rs20 per litre “after the virus is contained and country returns to normalcy”.

Gujjar’s call came a day after the association decreased milk prices by Rs6 in Karachi. He said the decrease was done for the will of Allah, meaning that it was to relieve public as the country grapples with the virus.

Currently, a litre of milk is being sold at Rs90.

The farmers’ association president spoke on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday about the hit the milk industry has taken due to the closure of shops, which he says was sometimes done unjustly.

The Sindh government has ordered all shops to close by 5pm, but Gujjar said the authorities were doing it earlier than that.

“Rangers are closing shops in New Karachi even before 5pm,” he said.

For this, he believes that lack of coordination between authorities and the Sindh government might be responsible.

People bought dry milk instead of cow milk to stock up for quarantine. Gujjar said this resulted in a massive loss to farmers.

“We cannot increase milk production because we have to fulfill the city’s demand of meat as well,” he said.

“Lack of investment bars us from buying more cattle and the money we get from sales is used to feed our animals.”