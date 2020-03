A truck driver was arrested on Tuesday for trying to illegally take 60 people from Karachi to Bajaur.

The Gadap police stopped the vehicle during a security check.

The passengers, mostly comprising labourers, said that they paid Rs200,00 to the driver to take them to their homes.

The passengers have been detained and a case has been registered against the driver.

A lockdown has been imposed across Pakistan to contain the spread of coronavirus because of which inter-city transport is prohibited.