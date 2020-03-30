Junaid Khan, Hira Mani to star in Kashf

Actors Junaid Khan and Hira Mani will be appearing together once again. After starring together in Mohabbat Na Kariyo, they will share the screen again in Kashf on Hum TV.



The TV show narrates the story of a man named Wajdaan (Khan) who is madly in love with Kashf (Hira) and is willing to go to any limits to win her heart.

According to Khan, the drama serial has a unique storyline and is unlike anything he has done before. “Playing this character was an exhilarating experience for me,” he said. “Getting to work with Hira is always amazing, so we hope that you guys would love this story as well.”

Kashf has been directed by Danish Nawaz, who previously directed the duo in Sun Yaara.