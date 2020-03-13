Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI stages protest against corruption, unemployment in Quetta

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
JI stages protest against corruption, unemployment in Quetta

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Balochistan wing of Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest against corruption and unemployment in Quetta on Friday.

The party supporters gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk and chanted slogans against low gas pressure in Quetta.

JI Quetta chief Hafiz Noor Ali was leading the protest.

The party leaders said that the prices of commodities have skyrocketed, corruption is rampant and the institutions have turned a blind eye towards the suffering of the people.

They claimed that the government has destroyed the country’s economy. The JI even announced to hold protests in other parts of Balochistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.