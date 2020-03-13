Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month

Photo: Online

‘Illegal’ plots and buildings worth Rs1 billion have been demolished in anti-encroachments drives in Karachi over the span of one month.

Official documents available with SAMAA TV have revealed that 131 operations have been conducted in Karachi from February 6 to March 6. During these drives, 25 wedding halls and 31 portions and penthouses were demolished.

The operations were conducted by the Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Karachi Development Authority in different areas including Gulberg Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Malir and Korangi.

In Surjani Town, three plots spreading over 600 yards were cleared of all encroachments.

The SBCA demolished illegal buildings worth Rs800 million, while the KMC and KDA each cleared encroachments worth Rs70 million.

The details of the demolition drives will be presented in the Supreme Court on the next hearing of the encroachment case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi encroachment case SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.