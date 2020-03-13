‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month

‘Illegal’ plots and buildings worth Rs1 billion have been demolished in anti-encroachments drives in Karachi over the span of one month.

Official documents available with SAMAA TV have revealed that 131 operations have been conducted in Karachi from February 6 to March 6. During these drives, 25 wedding halls and 31 portions and penthouses were demolished.

The operations were conducted by the Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Karachi Development Authority in different areas including Gulberg Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Malir and Korangi.

In Surjani Town, three plots spreading over 600 yards were cleared of all encroachments.

The SBCA demolished illegal buildings worth Rs800 million, while the KMC and KDA each cleared encroachments worth Rs70 million.

The details of the demolition drives will be presented in the Supreme Court on the next hearing of the encroachment case.