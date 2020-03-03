Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

How long does the coronavirus test take?

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
How long does the coronavirus test take?

Pic28-029 ISLAMABAD: Feb28- Salesperons of medical store wear medical masks as a precaution against coronavirus in Pakistan. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

A total of 173 patient samples have been received at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and tested for the coronavirus. Five of them were positive as of Tuesday.

This was confirmed by Nazish Badar, molecular biologist at the NIH Islamabad, on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

The scientist explained how the test is performed in Pakistan. “When a sample is transported from a hospital and reaches our lab, we can give the results within eight hours.”

The sample is taken after a nasopharynpheal (nose and throat) swab test. It is then dipped in viral transport media which is a liquid, said Badar.

Once it reaches the lab it is opened in a safe environment to prevent cross-contamination with other samples and keep lab personnel safe. Then, the virus is extracted from the sample and loaded into a machine for testing, the scientist said. This will tell us if it’s negative or positive.

It is double checked before announcing results and the report is faxed to the hospital from where it was reported, said Badar.

There are only three places in the country this test can be carried out currently: AKU in Karachi, Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and NIH in Islamabad.

Badar says people shouldn’t panic and cases aren’t being underreported.

“All patients who are in isolation are stable. They will stay in isolation for 14 days and then tested again before being discharged.”

As per WHO guidelines, positive cases can be tested every three days in isolation. Someone who tested negative can be retested after two days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.