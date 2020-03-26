Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 1 Shaaban, 1441
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines says it has cancelled four of its special flights after the government withdrew permission to allow the flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham.

In a series of tweets, the national carrier said the government’s decision is based on the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK and North America. 

“PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers and crew’s safety and health is always the foremost important element,” PIA’s tweet read. 

PIA has decided to launch three special flights to London, Manchester and Toronto, according to the airline’s spokesperson.

