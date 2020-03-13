Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Government not working with NAB: Awan on Shakilur Rehman’s arrest

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Government not working with NAB: Awan on Shakilur Rehman’s arrest

Photo: Online

Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is not working with the country’s accountability bureau.

Even we found out on our TV screens that someone from the media has filed a complaint against another media person, she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. “The complaint was filed to an institution over which the government has no control.”

We have our concerns about NAB too, she said. We don’t want the investigations to reek of revenge or give the view that only the weak are being targeted. “We want the rule of law in this country and this is why the people of Pakistan chose Imran Khan as their prime minister.”

The arrest of Jang Group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman should not be linked to the government, she said. Rehman was arrested on Thursday in Lahore after he failed to provide NAB satisfactory answers over allegedly receiving illegal concessions on 54 plots.

Many media personnel are giving the impression that the government has murdered journalism in the country, said Dr Awan. “The arrest of a seth (business owner) over his personal business has nothing to do with media’s freedom,” she remarked.

NAB is an autonomous and independent institution, she added.

NAB’s actions are justified under the law, according to Awan, who said they arrested him and presented proof against him after which he was remanded into their custody. “People working for Geo TV and Jang Group should at least trust the courts and expect justice from them,” she said.

“Rather than criticising the government, journalists working for Rehman’s media houses should work on gathering evidence in his favour,” she added.  

Geo TV and Jang Group have been trendsetters for others, said the special assistant, adding that the government has often taken their criticism and tried to improve itself. “We have always respected their opinions,” she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.