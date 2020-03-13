Government not working with NAB: Awan on Shakilur Rehman’s arrest

Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is not working with the country’s accountability bureau.

Even we found out on our TV screens that someone from the media has filed a complaint against another media person, she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. “The complaint was filed to an institution over which the government has no control.”

We have our concerns about NAB too, she said. We don’t want the investigations to reek of revenge or give the view that only the weak are being targeted. “We want the rule of law in this country and this is why the people of Pakistan chose Imran Khan as their prime minister.”

The arrest of Jang Group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman should not be linked to the government, she said. Rehman was arrested on Thursday in Lahore after he failed to provide NAB satisfactory answers over allegedly receiving illegal concessions on 54 plots.

Many media personnel are giving the impression that the government has murdered journalism in the country, said Dr Awan. “The arrest of a seth (business owner) over his personal business has nothing to do with media’s freedom,” she remarked.

NAB is an autonomous and independent institution, she added.

NAB’s actions are justified under the law, according to Awan, who said they arrested him and presented proof against him after which he was remanded into their custody. “People working for Geo TV and Jang Group should at least trust the courts and expect justice from them,” she said.

“Rather than criticising the government, journalists working for Rehman’s media houses should work on gathering evidence in his favour,” she added.

Geo TV and Jang Group have been trendsetters for others, said the special assistant, adding that the government has often taken their criticism and tried to improve itself. “We have always respected their opinions,” she added.