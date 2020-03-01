Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Government bans export of onions till May 31

Posted: Mar 1, 2020
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Government bans export of onions till May 31

File photo: AFP

The federal government has imposed a ban on the export of onions and red chillies with immediate effect till May 31, according to a notification issued on February 29.

In the notification, the ministry of national food security and research said that the decision to impose a ban was taken by the cabinet in the Economic Coordination Committee meeting on February 19.

Fruit and vegetables exporters, however, said that the government’s decision would cost them millions of dollars.

Waheed Ahmed, the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association, told SAMAA TV that at least 170 containers filled with onions have reached the ports and were to be exported on Monday.

Ahmad urged the government to allow the export of the onions already on the ports, stating that there will be a damage of $2 million if the containers are not allowed to leave.

