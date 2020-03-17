Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Game of Thrones

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor confirmed this on social media on Monday.

In an Instagram post, he said: Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

He added that there were people at higher risk “for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals”.

He asked fans to take care of each other, keep a distance, and stay healthy.

