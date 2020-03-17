Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus

Actor Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor confirmed this on social media on Monday.

In an Instagram post, he said: Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

He added that there were people at higher risk “for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals”.



He asked fans to take care of each other, keep a distance, and stay healthy.