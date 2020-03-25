Funding promised for Karachi, Hyderabad as MQM-P demands met

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement or MQM-P has once again decided to become the part of federal cabinet after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf grew ready to extend its cooperation with its coalition partner. Cooperation meant coughing up a few billion rupees for Karachi and Hyderabad, to be controlled by their metropolitan corporations as opposed to the provincial government.

MQM-P senior leaders confirmed to SAMAA Digital that they are ready to rejoin the cabinet in the first week of April, after what they said they hoped would be the end of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The coalition is intact with one federal ministry, Information Technology, along with a new portfolio of special assistant to the prime minister on development & planning.

MQM-P MNA Amin-ul-Haq will get the portfolio of Federal Minister for Information Technology, while the party leadership has given the name of Faisal Sabzwari as special assistant.

These names have been given to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during his recent visit to MQM-P Headquarters at Bahadurabad on March 22, Monday, they added.

They said that the federal government has accepted their demands. The MQM-P leaders said that the federal government is ready to release funds for the development of Karachi and Hyderabad.

It has been decided that the federal government would release Rs7 billion for Karachi and Hyderabad in phases for development schemes.

They confirmed that the federal government has allocated Rs6 billion for development works in Karachi and Rs1 billion for Hyderabad. “An installment of Rs1 billion as per the commitment has been released by the federal government to the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited.”

It has been decided that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation would oversee the development, which would be carried out with those funds.

“These funds would be used directly by the KMC and HMC and the monitoring of these schemes would be conducted at the union council level.”

A committee headed by the governor has been formed for the establishment of a university in Hyderabad.

Two MQM-P MNAs from Hyderabad Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Muhammad Salahuddin and Hyderabad Mayor Tayyab Hussain would be on the committee. The committee would prepare a feasibility report for the university.

The PTI’s MPA Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed to SAMAA Digital that they have agreed to the MQM-P’s demands. The MQM-P left the federal cabinet in January 2020 when its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he was quitting as federal minister for Information Technology.