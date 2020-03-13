Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Foreign players of certain PSL teams ask to return home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Foreign players of certain PSL teams ask to return home

Photo: AFP

Foreign players of a few Pakistan Super League teams have asked to return as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts continues to disrupt the league.

ESPNcricinfo have reported that certain players of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have asked to return to their countries.

Most of the players who have expressed a desire to return are English. Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregor, Multan Sultans’ James Vince and Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales are the Englishmen who want to return, while West Indian Carlos Brathwaite has asked to do the same.

Quetta Gladiators, however, have said that none of their players have so far asked to return back home but also added that that might change.

All the matches at the National Stadium of Karachi will now be played behind closed doors.

