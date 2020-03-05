Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook

Posted: Mar 5, 2020
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Federal investigation Agency arrested a man from Islamabad for pretending to be a woman and blackmailing his friend’s wife on Facebook.

A judicial magistrate sent him to jail.

Sabeel Ahmed took the woman’s pictures using a fake Facebook profile, FIA said, adding that he then used another Facebook ID and started blackmailing the woman.

FIA’s cybercrime cell took him into custody from Ali Pur.

The woman said she had filed a complaint with FIA saying that she was being blackmailed by someone who was asking her for money. After FIA’s arrest, it turned out the blackmailer was from my own town, she said.  

A mobile phone, memory card and several SIMs of different networks were seized from Ahmed’s possession.

He was remanded into jail for 14 days.

MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water's criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get 'hundreds' of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
