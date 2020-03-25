Tabadlab brings you ‘Fatality 001. The story of Pakistan’s first death from COVID-19’. This animated video is based on a Tweet thread about the first death from coronavirus in Pakistan by Dr Nauman ul Haq.

Fatality 001 was written, produced and directed by Tabadlab.

Animation and sound: Moiz Qazi.

Research: Noman Javed.

Quality Assurance: Sidra Reza.

(https://twitter.com/naumanuhk/status/1240325142770786307?s=20)

Tabadlab is a company that seeks to understand, interpret and analyze how change happens. It does so by working with businesses, governments, development partners, non-profits, and leaders that want to engage in improved outcomes for people, communities, countries and regions. Tabadlab’s researchers believe that 21st century public policy is formulated at the intersection of evidence (cutting-edge research and data), media and politics. Negotiating better outcomes for all people requires bridging the divides between individuals and groups that operate within an environment that often rewards short-term private interests at the expense of the long-term collective good.

Follow Tabadlab:

Facebook: /Tabadlab/

Twitter: @tabadlab