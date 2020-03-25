Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Fatality 001. The story of Pakistan’s first death from COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Tabadlab brings you ‘Fatality 001. The story of Pakistan’s first death from COVID-19’. This animated video is based on a Tweet thread about the first death from coronavirus in Pakistan by Dr Nauman ul Haq. 

Fatality 001 was written, produced and directed by Tabadlab.
Animation and sound: Moiz Qazi.
Research: Noman Javed.
Quality Assurance: Sidra Reza.

(https://twitter.com/naumanuhk/status/1240325142770786307?s=20)

Tabadlab is a company that seeks to understand, interpret and analyze how change happens. It does so by working with businesses, governments, development partners, non-profits, and leaders that want to engage in improved outcomes for people, communities, countries and regions. Tabadlab’s researchers believe that 21st century public policy is formulated at the intersection of evidence (cutting-edge research and data), media and politics. Negotiating better outcomes for all people requires bridging the divides between individuals and groups that operate within an environment that often rewards short-term private interests at the expense of the long-term collective good.

Follow Tabadlab:
Facebook: /Tabadlab/
Twitter: @tabadlab

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.