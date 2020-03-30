‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’

Prime Minister Imran Khan is sticking by his stance that a lockdown won’t help Pakistan fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the two resources Pakistan has at its disposable are: faith and the country’s youth. He believes these two factors will help Pakistan fight the war against the coronavirus.

In a message to the nation over the outbreak Monday night, PM Khan said it won’t make a difference to the poor people of the country if there is a lockdown or not if they are not getting any food.

He emphasised that Pakistan, like other countries, cannot afford a lockdown.

PM Khan said the coronavirus doesn’t discriminate between the rich and poor. “How will the poor man eat in a lockdown? Will we be able to get food to their homes?” he asked, giving comparisons of developed nations like China and the UK.

He announced the Pakistan Corona Relief Fund. The account for the fund has been opened in the National Bank of Pakistan where charitable contributions can be made. The contributions will be tax free.

He said it has been decided that State Bank of Pakistan will give loans to on low markup so industries do not lay off their employees.