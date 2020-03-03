Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Health

Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases

Posted: Mar 3, 2020
Photo: SAMAA Digital

A message has been doing the rounds on social media claiming that 745 cases of coronavirus had been reported at the Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi.

It is written by someone who allegedly took their daughter to the hospital and “saw” the scores of cases. It adds that a doctor at the hospital told the parent that the government has strictly prohibited them from sharing reports.

AKUH sent out an update on Tuesday calling the news “fake and unsubstantiated”. “We are actively screening patients to ensure that we do not miss any case. To date, only one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19 at AKUH,” the statement said.

We are doing everything to ensure the safety of people visiting our clinics and admitted in our hospital, AKUH added. The hospital is open and safe. The official statement requests people to rely on “credible news coming directly from us or the government or WHO.”

