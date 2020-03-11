COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet

The WHO says that COVID-19 is likely to spread to most, if not all, countries, according to an editorial in the Lancet.

The WHO has yet to call the infection outbreak a pandemic but the numbers are described as an epidemic. By March 3, more than 90,000 confirmed cases were reported in 73 countries. In Italy, 11 towns are officially locked down

“As the window for global containment closes, health ministers are scrambling to implement appropriate measures to delay spread of the virus,” said the Lancet. “But their actions have been slow and insufficient. There is now a real danger that countries have done too little, too late to contain the epidemic.”

The WHO-China joint mission report has said that China’s measures have been probably the most “ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history”.

“China seems to have avoided a substantial number of cases and fatalities, although there have been severe effects on the nation’s economy.”

The Lancet said that China has been successful because of “a strong administrative system that it can mobilise in times of threat, combined with the ready agreement of the Chinese people to obey stringent public health procedures.”

The editorial said that political leaders should be moving “faster and more aggressively”. The epidemic has high levels of mortality.

“This coronavirus is not benign. It kills. The political response to the epidemic should therefore reflect the national security threat that SARS-CoV-2 represents.”