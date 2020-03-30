Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Court exempts Sharifs from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
An accountability court exempted on Monday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his nephew Yousaf Abbas and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz from appearing before the court till a reference is filed in the Chaudhry Sugar case.

Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan heard the case. 

Nawaz’s lawyer argued that the bail of all three had been approved by the Islamabad High Court, but NAB has yet to file a reference. 

He said Nawaz is still undergoing treatment in London and is not fit to travel.

The Sharif family has been accused of using the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of shares.

