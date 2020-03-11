Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story.
What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?
Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.
Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.
Federal helpline: 1166
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700
Balochistan: N/A
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Cough, fever, difficulty breathing
Which authorities should I contact?
Your government helplines
What will they do?
They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.
If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.
Case updates as of 1500hrs Wednesday March 11, 2020:
Pakistan: 20
Sindh: 14
Gilgit: 4
Islamabad: 1
Balochistan: 1
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 0
Punjab: 0
What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?
Isolation wards:
1. AKUH Karachi
2.JPMC, Karachi
3.Dow OJHA, Karachi
4.Civil Hospital, Karachi
5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad
6. PMCH Nawabshah
7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
8. GMMMC Sukkur
9. CMCH Larkana
Twitter handles to follow:
1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza
2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan
3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial
4. Federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Pakistan: @EPIPakistan
5. Pak Fights Polio, official Twitter account of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative: @PakFightsPolio
6.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt
7. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho
8. EOC Sindh Emergency operations centre for Polio Eradication Initiative Sindh: @EocSindh
9. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64
10. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House
11. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan
12. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan
13. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros
14. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid
15. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab
16. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov
17. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp
18. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork
19. National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD): @nicvd_karachi
20. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal
21. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital
22. Dr Maryam Mallick, Technical Advisor Disability, Rehabilitation & Road Safety WHO Pakistan: @MaryamMallick