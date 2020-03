Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story.

What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?

Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.

Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.

Federal helpline: 1166

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700

Balochistan: N/A

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough, fever, difficulty breathing

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

Case updates as of 1500hrs Wednesday March 11, 2020:

Pakistan: 20

Sindh: 14

Gilgit: 4

Islamabad: 1

Balochistan: 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 0

Punjab: 0

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher. Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people Avoid large public gatherings Stay at home if you feel sick Disinfect workplace surfaces Cook food thoroughly

Isolation wards:

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

Twitter handles to follow:

1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4. Federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Pakistan: @EPIPakistan

5. Pak Fights Polio, official Twitter account of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative: @PakFightsPolio

6.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

7. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

8. EOC Sindh Emergency operations centre for Polio Eradication Initiative Sindh: @EocSindh

9. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64

10. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House

11. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

12. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan

13. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

14. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

15. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab

16. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

17. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

18. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork

19. National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD): @nicvd_karachi

20. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

21. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital

22. Dr Maryam Mallick, Technical Advisor Disability, Rehabilitation & Road Safety WHO Pakistan: @MaryamMallick