HOME > Health

Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA

Pic01-52 KARACHI: Mar01-A man wearing a surgical mask for protection from the coronavirus. ONLINE PHOTO by Syed Asif Ali

The Health Department of Sindh and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority have started calling and sending out text messages to the public to create awareness of the novel coronavirus and its symptoms.

People will receive calls from the health department from this number021-37187433. The text message will be from the PDMA. This was confirmed by health officials to SAMAA Digital on Tuesday.

On the call a recording will play, asking if you have experienced symptoms of the coronavirus and need to be tested. It will then give you helpline numbers which are: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.
SAMAA Digital contacted the helpline numbers to see what would happen. The number connects you to health officials. They provide you the number of an appointed doctor who is supposed to take your history. During the call they reassured us and informed us that our District Health Officer will come to you in case of an emergency.

When you call the number a doctor will take your history. This includes your name, family name, address, symptoms and their severity. The doctor attempts to rule out coronavirus by asking your recent travel history. They also asked the travel history of those you had met recently.

