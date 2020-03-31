‘Corona Tigers’ are not  just PTI’s volunteer force: federal minister

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that the Corona Tiger Relief Force announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan is not the PTI’s force and anyone can join it.

In his address to the nation, PM Khan announced on Monday that his government is forming a force of volunteers to help fight coronavirus. He said it will provide people food at their door step.

The federal minister assured people there would be no space for corruption in the volunteer forces because they will just be distributing ration among the people and won’t collect cash.

Pakistan’s all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are partially closed due to the spike in coronavirus cases. At least 25 people have died in the country and over 1,900 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

PM Khan’s government in Islamabad is still opposing the lockdown in the provinces because the premier believes that the lockdown is increasing problems for daily wage earners.