Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Chinese doctors arriving Saturday to help Pakistan control coronavirus spread

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

A team of Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to help the country contain the spread of the coronavirus, Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health, said Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the visiting doctors will review Pakistan’s measures against the coronavirus and provide the country technical assistance to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus has killed nine people in Pakistan and over 12,000 people are under treatment in the hospitals across the country.

China, the first country-hit by coronavirus, has successfully brought the virus under control in recent days. On Friday, the Chinese health officials had announced 55 news cases in the country and 54 of them were foreign cases.

China is already helping Pakistan with equipment, testing kits and face masks. The second shipment of equipment, announced by Alibaba Group’s co-founder Jack Ma had arrived in Pakistan Friday morning.

The previous consignment contained 500,000 masks out of which 50,000 were N-95 masks.

