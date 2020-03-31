Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > News

Cabinet restores food goods transport in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Rangers to remove all hurdles for the smooth flow of food goods transportation across the country. 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan briefed the media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad Tuesday afternoon.

It was decided that food goods transport will be restored in all provinces to tackle food shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the cabinet approved the PM’s financial stimulus package to deal with the economic impact of the outbreak.

The special assistant said the labour ministry has been told to prepare a strategy of complete registration of the labour class in consultation with all provinces to ensure their social, health and job security.

All inter-provincial and inter-city transport had been suspended in Pakistan after the country went into a lockdown last week to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far killed 25 people and infected more than 1,800 others across Pakistan.

HOME  
 
 
 

