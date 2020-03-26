America’s Tony Awards postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

The 74th annual Tony Awards, which were to be held on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast as usual by CBS, have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, it was announced on Wednesday.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” says a statement from the American Theatre Wing, which presents the Tony Awards with the Broadway League. “We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

Broadway itself shut down on March 12, as the coronavirus outbreak forced people indoors and emphasized the importance of social distancing. As a by-product, at least two productions, a revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, plus the Martin McDonagh play Hangmen, shuttered ahead of their official openings.

In recent days and weeks, other award shows have been postponed or worse. This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony has been cancelled, though winners will be honored in some other “alternative” fashion; the Academy of Country Music Awards have been bumped until at least September; New York’s GLAAD Media Awards, originally scheduled for March 19, were cancelled; and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards have been postponed.