19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352

The Sindh Health Department confirmed 19 more coronavirus cases in the province early Monday, taking the total number of known cases in the province to 352.

This increased the national tally to 799.

Seven of the new cases were from Karachi and were of local transmission, while a first coronavirus case was reported from Dadu. Eleven pilgrims who recently returned from Iran via Taftan tested positive in Sukkur as well.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown across the province in an attempt to stem the spread.

All offices, gathering places, public transport and bus stands will remain closed for 15 days. Ride-hailing services are also suspended.

“Nobody will be allowed to come out of their home unnecessarily, for which I have given clear instructions to the law-enforcement agencies and the administration,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

No more than two people will be allowed in a car, he said, with the only exception being the allowance of three people for hospital-bound vehicles. They must all have their CNICs.