17 new cases take Sindh’s coronavirus tally to 457

The Sindh health department has confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Karachi on Saturday.

The new cases are all of local transmission. There are now 181 COVID-19 cases in Karachi.

However, 13 people have also recovered in the city. Currently 170 people are under treatment in Karachi.

The other cases are in the following cities: 265 in Sukkur, seven in Larkana, three in Hyderabad and one case in Dadu.

Hyderabad has also reported one recovery. The cases in Sukkur and Larkana are among the pilgrims who came from Iran.

There has also been death from COVID-19 in Sindh and 131 of the reported cases are believed to be of local transmission.

Sindh has conducted 4,810 tests so far. The province has been under lockdown since March 23.