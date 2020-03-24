Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

143 people arrested in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
143 people arrested in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144

Photo: Online

The Rawalpindi police arrested 143 people on Monday for violating Section 144 and they registered 107 cases.

At least 17 people were arrested by the Pirwadhai police, nine by the Waris Khan police, 16 by the Banni police, 13 by the New Town police and six by the Sadiqabad police.

A policeman said that they have only arrested those who have been caught violating the law time and again. The first time offenders have been let go with a warning, he added.

Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi as part of the government’s lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.