143 people arrested in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144

The Rawalpindi police arrested 143 people on Monday for violating Section 144 and they registered 107 cases.

At least 17 people were arrested by the Pirwadhai police, nine by the Waris Khan police, 16 by the Banni police, 13 by the New Town police and six by the Sadiqabad police.

A policeman said that they have only arrested those who have been caught violating the law time and again. The first time offenders have been let go with a warning, he added.

Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi as part of the government’s lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.