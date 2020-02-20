Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights

It feels like walking down a street in Europe: residents

The streets near Pakistan Chowk in Karachi are a sight to see. New Victorian style lights have been installed along the footpaths.

The residents say it reminds them of what Karachi once used to look like. Some are saying the lights make you feel like you are walking down a street in Europe.

A sindh government official, Murtaza Wahab, told SAMAA TV that the lights have been manufactured in Pakistan. They run on censors. So come evening, the lights turn on automatically and turn off again at dawn.