Samaa TV
HOME > News

Watch: KWSB disconnects illegal water hydrant in industrial area

Posted: Feb 18, 2020
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
300,000 gallons of water was being stolen daily

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board disconnected an illegal water hydrant in the SITE area near Nauras Chowrangi on Tuesday.

It was running inside an industry located in the SITE area.

KWSB Superintendent Engineer Tabish Raza, who is also in-charge of KWSB's water hydrant cell, supervised the operation against the illegal water connection.

He told SAMAA Digital that stolen water was being supplied to SITE industries through this illegal hydrant.

Raza said that 300,000 gallons of water was being stolen daily. This was causing a water shortage in the adjacent residential areas.

“Legal action will be taken against the owners of the illegal water hydrant,” he said.

At least eight to 10 illegal pipes with a diameter of four to six inches were connected to the main water supply line of the KWSB.

They have all been dismantled, the water board official confirmed.

