‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’

It has been two days since the gas leak issue in Karachi started and the government is still clueless, says Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Akhtar doesn’t think the government is interested in saving lives.

“The government should inform the people of Karachi of the facts about the Keamari gas leakage incident in which several innocent people have died,” Akhtar said.

He was speaking to the media on a visit to Karachi’s Saudabad where a new road is being made.

Keamari’s residents are living in fear, he said, adding that they want to know the reason behind the deaths in the area and the precautionary measures they can take.

Saudabad gets a new road

Akhtar visited Saudabad to review the quality of construction work in the S-1 area in Gulshan-e-Haroon.

The road has been carpeted.

The Karachi mayor held the water board responsible for the destruction of the infrastructure of roads in Malir. Majority of the roads have been destroyed due to sewage water leakages in Karachi, he said.

The mayor asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board authorities to replace the dilapidated sewage lines to ensure relief to the masses.

Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s development works are being affected due to a delay in the release of funds by the Sindh government.

“The KMC has a complete development plan and if it gets funds by the Sindh government on time, they will carry out work in all areas of Karachi at the same time,” the Karachi mayor said.

On the Pakistan Super League

The mayor questioned why the KMC administration was not taken on board over the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League.

“It is good to see the international players are confident about coming to Pakistan,” he said.