Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport

Coronavirus health information desk at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport

The health department of Sindh under the instructions of the federal health ministry has constituted a rapid response team to enhance surveillance at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The health services director-general has instructed the Malir and Korangi health DGs to monitor the duties of surveillance officers and doctors round the clock at the airport.

Six surveillance officers are to be appointed, two each for the morning, evening and night shift. Paramedical staff on duty will include three nurses, three dispensers and three lab technicians. The airport authorities have been directed to accommodate the medical staff near the Jinnah terminal.

Focal persons have also been appointed at the government’s Murad Memon Goth Hospital and Corridor Landhi Hospital to coordinate emergency activities to and from the airport.

A health information desk has also been established at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi with the support of the WHO, the Sindh health department said on Tuesday.

Dr Sara Salman of the WHO and Dr Haris met the airport manager and airport health officer to brief them on the protocols regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and functions of the health information desk.

