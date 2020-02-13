Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, is all set to make silver screen debut in Money Back Guarantee.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her from the set and said “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie!”

Akram remarked that a lot happened during the 12 days she spent on the set. “My Twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock-in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience,” reads the caption.

“Do you think I should get a money back guarantee????” she asked taking a jibe at the film’s title.

The film features Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Shayan Khan, Wasim Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, Jan Rambo, Mani and model turned actor Kiran Malik. Qureshi, who has written the film, will also be performing. Wasim’s wife Shaniera is also expected to make a special appearance in the movie. 

Money Back Guarantee is expected to release in summer 2020 on Eidul Fitr.

