Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel

A hotel in China has employed robots as staff to serve guests to stop the spread of the coronavirus (named COVID-19 by the WHO on Tuesday).

“Hello. Cute Peanut is serving meals. Bon appetit,” says the robot as it glides across a hallway, according to a translation. “Please contact the hotel staff WeChat if you need anything else.”

More than 200 people are isolated at the hotel. They were travelling from Singapore to Hangzhou, China. They were quarantined after two of the passengers were found to have a fever, according to Reuters.

Delivery robots are working on all 16 floors of the hotel, shows a video from China Xinhua News. Guests wearing masks collect their food and go back to their rooms.

Robots have been working in different industries all over China in the midst of the epidemic. Autonomous delivery robots are carrying out deliveries in Wuhan city, reported China Xinhua News.

There have been 44,653 COVID-19 cases in mainland China and 1,113 deaths. Health officials say the recovery rate of patients in China has risen from 1.3% to 10.6%.

Around 25 countries across the world have reported cases and there’s been one death in the Philippines. The World Health Organisation says a vaccine for the virus will be developed in around 18 months.