Quetta to get first cancer treatment facility in two years

The foundation stone of the first ever cancer treatment facility was laid in Quetta’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Tuesday, also World Cancer Day this year.

It will be a 160-bed facility designed to function like a hospital. There will be four wards with 40 beds each. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the ceremony.

He said patients had to go to other cities for cancer treatment earlier. Now they can be treated under one roof. The cancer block will have full treatment and monitoring facilities, said the chief minister. It will also have radiology and pathology labs and provide physiotherapy.

The facility costs around Rs1.5 billion and will be completed in two years.