Polio campaign for Sindh begins in Larkana

The National Immunisation Day polio campaign for February was inaugurated in Larkana, Sindh on Monday.

It will cover the remaining areas of Sindh after Karachi. It will target 6.7 million children under the age of five.

“There is 95.2% coverage in Karachi and two days of catch up remain. Sindh was all but polio free until the Peshawar incident and gap in campaigns. There is absolutely no shortage of effort,” said the spokesperson for the Sindh Emergency Operations Centre on Monday.

Let’s pray we can have a couple of successful campaigns so we may get back on track and save our children from polio, he added.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho inaugurated the polio drive at Larkana division. WHO representative Dr Palitha Mahipala and EOC Coordinator Rehan Baloch, Asalif Demissie Team Lead WHO, Commissioner Larkana and Area Coordinator were present at the event.