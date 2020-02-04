Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana

A student who returned from China recently and was admitted in the isolation ward of The Larkana General Hospital has escaped, said hospital authorities on Tuesday.

The man had returned from China two to three days ago, says the hospital’s additional medical superintendent, Dr Rabeel Nonari.

He was brought to the hospital by an official from the Qambar Shadadkot DHO, says the doctor on duty. The student had fever and flu-like symptoms. His biodata and history were recorded.

His name is Amir Ali Attaullah Brohi, said the doctor. He is from Pechuho village.

Doctors say he has disappeared from the isolation ward and they are looking for him.