Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana

A student who returned from China recently and was admitted in the isolation ward of The Larkana General Hospital has escaped, said hospital authorities on Tuesday.

The man had returned from China two to three days ago, says the hospital’s additional medical superintendent, Dr Rabeel Nonari.  

He was brought to the hospital by an official from the Qambar Shadadkot DHO, says the doctor on duty. The student had fever and flu-like symptoms. His biodata and history were recorded.

His name is Amir Ali Attaullah Brohi, said the doctor. He is from Pechuho village.

Doctors say he has disappeared from the isolation ward and they are looking for him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus larkana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.