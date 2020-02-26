Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a ceremony being held on the eve of the first anniversary of ‘Pakistan’s Responsible and Resolute Response to Indian Aggression of 26th February 2019’.

The premier says he is proud of how the nation dealt with the crisis. “It showed the maturity of the nation,” he said.

The problem right now he said is that India is stuck in a difficult position. “I know India very well because of cricket,” he said, adding that India has moved onto a very dangerous path.

The story is being updated

