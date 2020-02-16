KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police

The body of a reporter of the Kawish Television Network was found in a canal in Sindh’s Mehrabpur, the police said Sunday.

According to officials, people saw Aziz Memon’s body in a canal in Mehrabpur and informed the police. They said that a wire was wrapped around his neck.

The doctor who conducted his autopsy said he can’t confirm if Memon was strangled to death or died a natural death.

Journalist unions in Naushero Feroz and Mehrabpur have announced that they will observe three days of mourning over Memon’s death. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken the notice of his death and instructed the Benazirabad DIG to investigate his murder.