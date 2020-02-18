Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report

The air in Karachi’s Keamari has toxic levels of hydrogen sulphide and sulphur dioxide, a report by the Global Environmental Lab said Tuesday.

The Global Environmental Lab is one of the certified laboratories of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.

“The levels of all air pollutants were found to be higher than allowable limit when monitored at midnight,” the report said.

Hydrogen sulphide was found to be at 661 parts per billon (ppb) and sulphur dioxide at 1420 ppb. There should be no hydrogen sulphide in healthy air.

Particulate matter was found to be at 1155, whereas the acceptable level is 150.

The lab said a more detailed and accurate report could have been produced if they were allowed to test the air samples in the areas where people had died.

They tested the air around Ziauddin Hospital in Keamari.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas Karachi keamari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh's Mehrabpur: police
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.