Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report

The air in Karachi’s Keamari has toxic levels of hydrogen sulphide and sulphur dioxide, a report by the Global Environmental Lab said Tuesday.

The Global Environmental Lab is one of the certified laboratories of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.

“The levels of all air pollutants were found to be higher than allowable limit when monitored at midnight,” the report said.

Hydrogen sulphide was found to be at 661 parts per billon (ppb) and sulphur dioxide at 1420 ppb. There should be no hydrogen sulphide in healthy air.

Particulate matter was found to be at 1155, whereas the acceptable level is 150.

The lab said a more detailed and accurate report could have been produced if they were allowed to test the air samples in the areas where people had died.

They tested the air around Ziauddin Hospital in Keamari.