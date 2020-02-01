Jhelum doctor wants to go to China to fight coronavirus

A doctor from Jhelum in Pakistan wants to go to China to join the fight against the coronavirus. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan hailed his efforts on Twitter on Saturday.

“We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer. He is a teacher from Changsha Medical University, China and hails from Deena, Jhelum, Pakistan,” said the Twitter post on the Embassy’s official account.

Dr Janjua had submitted an application to the Foreign Expert Service Office of the Hunan Provincial Department of Science and Technology and asked to go to Wuhan after news of the coronavirus epidemic broke, reported the Hunan News Network of the national China News Agency on January 31.

He’s a 29-year-old doctor who graduated from the Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2012 and returned to Pakistan for four years. In 2016, he studied for a master’s degree in medicine at the Central South University and became a foreign teacher at the Changsha Medical College after graduation, said the news agency.

“It was China that gave me good opportunities for education and employment and it’s where I realised my dream,” said the enthusiastic doctor.

Right now he’s waiting for approval from his supervisor.

“If I can’t go, I will do my best to help the hospital in Changsha and us. Students of the school do professional interpretation and psychological counselling for international students,” said Dr Janjua.

According to the Chinese media, Dr Janjua says the Foreign Expert Service sends him methods of prevention from the coronavirus on a daily basis.

Asked if he was worried about the risk of infection, he said: “Rescuing the patient is a doctor’s responsibility and mission.”